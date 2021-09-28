Breakthrough in vaccine against deadly antimicrobial-resistant pathogen

Chemical synthesis to overcome barriers

The team chemically combined the synthesized Pse with a carrier protein to enhance the immunogenicity of a small antigen to make Pse conjugates a vaccine, and then tested it in mice. Their experiments demonstrated the critical role of Pse as an effective antigen to elicit a high immune response and create antibodies. Their analysis showed that there was a high level of anti-Pse antibodies in the mice sera after the mice received the vaccine. The immunized mice were completely protected from infections caused by A. baumannii, while all the mice in the control group died within 36 hours.

“The data indicated the high potential for the application of chemically synthesized Pse conjugates as a vaccine against Pse-bearing pathogens, and a great alternative for the control of clinical infections caused by the superbug A. baumannii, for which current treatment options are still extremely limited at the moment,” said Professor Chen.

Promising alternative to fight superbugs

The team has applied for a patent for the invention and will further evaluate its potential in preclinical studies.

“The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic can create a perfect storm for antibiotic infections in healthcare settings, with more patients staying in hospital for a longer time and more resources being diverted to respond to the pandemic,” said Professor Chen. “So we need to find ways to continue the fight against multi-drug resistance issues. With ready access to the synthetic Pse now, the development and mass production of a Pse-based vaccine against A. baumannii infection is becoming more feasible. This study showed that a vaccine is a great alternative for the control of clinical infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens like A. baumannii.”

The study was published in ACS Central Science, titled “Synthetic pseudaminic acid-based antibacterial vaccines exhibit effective protection against Acinetobacter baumannii”.

The first authors are Dr Wei Ruohan and Miss Yang Xuemei. The corresponding authors are Professor Chen and Professor Li. The study was funded by the Research Grants Council of Hong Kong and the Health and Medical Research Fund.

DOI number: 10.1021/acscentsci.1c00656