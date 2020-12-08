Call for COVID-19 research for Asia Research News 2021 magazine

For the Asia Research News 2021 magazine, we are preparing a special feature highlighting COVID-19 research from across Asia. The story will present a compilation of brief research highlights. We would like to hear from you.

We know many researchers have been working tirelessly over the past year to:

understand the virus, its origins, how it works in the body

how to treat patients

develop test kits, personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer

track and predict the spread of the virus

evaluate the effectiveness and impacts of public health actions (masks, lockdowns, etc.)

develop vaccines

provide public health guidance

communicate with the public through the media

evaluate the social and economic impacts of the pandemic on different sectors and groups of people

much more

Please send us links to press releases highlighting your research, activities or communication related to COVID-19. They do not have to be the most recent releases; any time during the year is welcome. We plan to show how Asia has contributed knowledge and expertise throughout the course of the pandemic.

There is no charge to participate and no limit on the number of links you can send in for consideration. Our editorial team will decide which highlights to include, space permitting. Please note, we will only accept research for this special feature that has already been publicized in a press release.

To be considered, please email your links by Dec. 18 to Laura Petersen - [email protected].