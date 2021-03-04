[Call for Papers] 1st ALTERSEA Videoconference: From Social Regulation to Social Movements - Alter-political Engagements Across Southeast Asia

We are pleased to invite you to participate in the international conference ALTERSEA in its digital format. Through cross-disciplinary approaches, the contributors will dialogue on social movements and social activism, as well as less visible initiatives, marginal or infra-political forms of protest and resistance and what we could consider as social systems of political regulation.
In response to some requests, we are delighted to announce the deadline extension of the Call for Papers on « From Social Regulation to Social Movements » for the 1st AlterSEA Videoconference to March 31.
This conference will provide a dynamic forum for academia, militants and activists, public decision-makers, as well as ordinary citizens interested in social collective mobilization. Please see the Call for Papers for full information and guidelines.
Looking forward to seeing your work and meeting you!