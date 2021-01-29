Call for Papers for 2021 conference: People, Power, Politics, Pandemics and Other Perils in Southeast Asia

Please submit your proposal(s) on or before Thursday, 8 April 2021 here.

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted many facets of our daily lives. It has also amplified the need for Southeast Asian researchers, scholars, practitioners and artists working in various fields to share new learnings, lessons, dilemmas and dreams, inspired by current crises our world and humanity face today.

Much of what is happening in the Southeast Asian region and the wider world today with the COVID-19 pandemic is deeply connected with the kinds of issues and concerns that CCSEAS scholars have long engaged with since its creation. They have fine-tuned mainstream disciplinary studies by linking their analyses to broader challenges, including pandemics, disasters, urban insurrections, rural insurgencies, social cleavages, economic dislocations, regime transitions, and intergenerational conflicts. They have connected urban, peri-urban and rural development concerns with roles of states, non-government and international financial agencies, and governance at various scales, magnified by resource constraints, legitimation crises, ecological stresses, and political emergencies.

We invite all scholars interested in the Southeast Asian region and its growing diaspora worldwide to submit paper, panel, roundtable, video art/screen work and poster proposals to CCSEAS 2021, which we hope will be among our first “live” conference in the post-pandemic period.

We are particularly interested in submissions rethinking Southeast Asian political economy and location in disrupted neoliberal globalization in relation to discourses on human rights, liberalism, good governance, and democracy, whose futures and prospects in Southeast Asian region, and elsewhere, have been complicated by the still-spreading global pandemic.

Papers and panels may include but not limited to:

State, security and surveillance in exceptional times

Pandemic preparation, management and recovery

Inequality and injustice during the pandemic

Pandemic scapegoats and sacrificial lambs

Gendered dimensions of the COVID-19 pandemic

Post-pandemic survival and scenarios

Contemporary Southeast Asia and East Asia relations

Rethinking Empires: US, China, Japan and Southeast Asia

Canada-Southeast Asian political and economic cooperation

Changing ASEAN: Responses during COVID-19

Agriculture, climate change and biodiversity

Art, nature, culture and community

Mobility, migration and livelihoods

Human rights and democracy: Perils, trajectories and prospects

Tensions, threats and terror

Violence, financial insecurity, tensions, fear within home and other spaces

Food and water (in)security

Climate and environmental (in)justice

Public health systems: From reform to radical proposals

Reproductive and other health care services

Gender, race, class and sexuality in changing SEA

Mobile bodies, precarious livelihoods and perilous spaces

“Essential workers” and services in everyday existence

Class, ethnicity and gender dynamics of work, agency and well-being

