Cancellation of 2020 Matriculation and Commencement Ceremonies

As part of national efforts to control the spread of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), UNIST has decided to announce the cancellation of the upcoming commencement ceremony, scheduled for February 18, as well as its matriculation ceremony, which was scheduled for February 25, 2020.

“We have decided to cancel this year’s matriculation and commencement ceremonies, in order to prevent any potential spread of the virus,” says President Yong Hoon Lee of UNIST. “The hosting of August commencement ceremony is still under consideration.”

Meanwhile, UNIST is taking all appropriate measures to prevent any potential spread of the virus. UNIST has recently conducted a complete enumeration survey on all its members to estimate individuals who have travelled in an area in China, including Hong Kong and Macau, where 2019-nCoV has been reported.

A 14-day self-quarantine has been put in place for those who have recently traveled to China or were in close contact with someone with 2019-nCoV. Temporary accommodation has been also provided for on-campus students and researchers who might have had contact with possible 2019-nCoV patients.