Capacity development programme on air quality management and emission reduction of PM2.5 for Asian countries

Training coverage

This one-week training programme is aimed to build the capacities of the Asian countries for better management of air quality and to enhance the technical capabilities of the countries to support their national efforts to address air pollution issues. The modules of the training programme will include air quality monitoring, emission inventory development, air quality modelling, impact assessment, and policy measures and mitigation for air pollution.

Target participants

The training programme is targeting about 200 participants from Asian countries including policymakers, air quality managers, and technical staff of the pollution control agencies, meteorological agencies, and associated government departments. Additionally, air quality professionals working in various sectors and young researchers and students are also encouraged to register.

How to apply

Interested participants could send their registration details to the organizer ([email protected]; copy to [email protected]) by 31 August 2021 in the format given on this event website. Alternately, participants may also register online.

More information

For more information about the training programme, please visit the event website or contact Dr Ram Verma at [email protected].