CAREhab and the Society of Rehabilitation Medicine (Singapore) Join forces to Elevate Asia's Healthcare Industry

CAREhab 2020 to be held in conjunction with 6th Singapore Rehabilitation Conference at MAX Atria at Singapore EXPO from 14 to 15 February 2020.

CAREhab – Singapore Rehabilitation Conference 2020 to welcome Guest of Honour, Dr. Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Singapore

Singapore, 6 January 2020 – Asia’s annual premier healthcare platform, CAREhab, an event dedicated to facilitating conversations and new collaborations within the healthcare community, will be held in conjunction with the 6th Singapore Rehabilitation Conference from 14 to 15 February 2020 at the MAX Atria at Singapore EXPO.

Jointly organised by SingEx Exhibitions and the Society of Rehabilitation Medicine (Singapore) (SRMS), CAREhab – Singapore Rehabilitation Conference 2020 is an interdisciplinary platform born out of a renewed partnership between both organising parties.

The event is set to bring together the entire healthcare community to address industry challenges, showcase good practices and encourage collaboration across the different institutes and regions—and in turn, elevate Asia’s healthcare standards. The two-day conference will cover an exhaustive range of pertinent topics including neuro rehab, intensive care unit (ICU) rehab, sports rehab, amputee rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and paediatric rehab, among many others.

“SingEx Exhibitions is delighted to be co-organising CAREhab 2020 with the Society of Rehabilitation Medicine (Singapore), an association that we have been creating synergies with from the very beginnings of the show in years past. Delegates can expect a carefully curated, strong academic programme, covering a full spectrum of rehabilitation topics. A common thread this year is independence; from a heart-warming performance by the Aphasia SG choir, formed by stroke survivors and aphasia patients, to an anecdotal sharing session by paraathlete Aaron Yeo from Team Singapore, the conference aspires to exemplify a patient’s journey towards reintegrating into society. With healthcare professionals from around the world gathering in one space, we are looking forward to facilitating new conversations and collaborations within the industry,” said Jeong Han Lee, Cluster Director, Sustainability, at SingEx Exhibitions.

Organising Chairperson of the 6th Singapore Rehabilitation Conference, Adj. Asst. Prof. Geoffrey S Samuel, Consultant at the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Singapore General Hospital, said: “The Society of Rehabilitation Medicine (Singapore), in partnership with SingEx, put together a well thought out and relevant scientific programme. This year's programme features practitioners from acute to chronic phase rehabilitation showing off their best in local practices and new developments. It will be a basis for developing national rehabilitation programmes in light of the national agenda put forward by the Ministry of Health to better support the rehab needs of Singaporeans, while also highlighting these achievements to our regional colleagues.”

Through the various continuous learning opportunities available at the conference, CAREhab has always been about enhancing the professional development of individuals in the healthcare sector. This agenda will be taken up a notch in the show’s 2020 edition; doctors in Singapore will be able to earn CME (continuing medical education) points while nurses can receive CPE (continuing professional education) points.

Inspiring speaker line-up including renowned thought leaders in healthcare

CAREhab – Singapore Rehabilitation Conference 2020 is set to feature over 60 renowned speakers from across the world, including international visionaries the likes of Prof. Fary Khan, Director of Rehabilitation Services at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, and Prof. Cathy Stinear, Director of the Clinical Neuroscience Laboratory at The University of Auckland. The conference speaker line-up will also comprise of medical professionals from Singapore’s healthcare sector, including Assoc. Prof. Peter Lim, Senior Consultant in Rehabilitation and Former Founding Head of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Singapore General Hospital, and Dr. Effie Chew, Senior Consultant in Rehabilitation Medicine in the Division of Neurology at National University Hospital.

Some of the speaker session highlights include:

 Prof. James McDeavitt, SVP and Dean of Clinical Affairs, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Chief Clinical Integration Officer at Baylor College of Medicine in the US, will shine a spotlight on rehab professionals going through learned helplessness. His plenary lecture, “Ten Little Things”, will see him discuss the practical steps that can be taken to help promote positive professional change.

 Adj. Assoc. Prof. Tjan Soon Yin, Head of Department and Senior Consultant of Rehabilitation Medicine at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, known for his interest in new innovations in rehabilitation delivery including game-related rehab, will be speaking on amputee rehabilitation and management.

 Prof. Michael Nilsson, Director of the Centre for Rehab Innovations and Global Innovation Chair of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Newcastle, will be sharing more on how deep machine learning can help determine the clinical decision tools to support the stratification of patients to individually tailored rehabilitation programmes in hospital and community settings.



 Dr. Ng Zhi Min, Consultant in the Department of Paediatrics at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, will be speaking on multidisciplinary management of the hip in children with long-term neurological condition.



 Dr. Teoh Chin Sim, Senior Consultant and Clinical Director of the Sports Medicine Centre at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, also Singapore’s first female sports physician, will be discussing the topic of spinal cord injuries among sports professionals.

For the complete listing of speakers, visit https://www.carehab-singapore.com/src-speakers.

An interactive and experiential zone that takes you through a patient’s journey

As with previous editions of CAREhab, the third run will feature an exhibition component that is free-to-attend. Serving as the collaborative platform which brings together healthcare stakeholders from across the globe, the exhibition will enable innovators and industry disruptors to be part of the journey in improving healthcare efficiency in the Asia-Pacific region. The exhibition not only engages homecare givers and medical professionals, but also members of the public who relate with rehabilitation in some way.

SingEx Exhibitions is also working with non-profit organisations, Abilities Beyond Limitations and Expectations (ABLE) and Aphasia.SG, to create an interactive exhibition area where attendees will discover how they can play a part in a patient’s recovery journey. The “Interactive Patient Journey Experience Zone” will take delegates and attendees through the process of facilitating patients outside of clinical settings, including home, office, community and bank.

For more information on CAREhab 2020, visit https://www.carehab-singapore.com/.

About SingEx Group

The SingEx Group comprises four closely linked companies that collectively provide a comprehensive range of integrated solutions for venue management and consultancy, exhibition and conference concept development and organising services; and international trade event related ventures. The companies under the group are subsidiaries of SingEx Holdings which is wholly owned by Temasek Holdings, one of Singapore’s largest investment holding companies.

Its events arm, SingEx Exhibitions, owns, develops and manages a series of new-to-market trade exhibitions and conferences in Singapore and key emerging markets. The events span across various industries including urban solutions, logistics, information technology, healthcare and commodities.

Among the more than 20 new-to-market events produced are the Singapore FinTech Festival, the world’s largest of its kind; and CAREhab, a unique medical event that goes beyond the boundaries of just a medical consumables and equipment show to unite professionals in neurorehabilitation, geriatrics, paediatric rehabilitation, pain management, community rehabilitation, sports therapy, ground-breaking technology, home care and more.

SingEx Venues specialises in the management of Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) facilities and has been managing the Singapore EXPO Convention and Exhibition Centre since 1999, and its convention wing, MAX Atria, since 2012. The venues host more than 600 events and attract over six million visitors annually. For more information, log on to www.singex.com.

About Society of Rehabilitation Medicine (Singapore)

The Society for Rehabilitation Medicine (Singapore) is a not-for profit medical organization established in 2006 that aims to improve education and research in all areas of Rehabilitation Medicine. This includes the treatment of strokes, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, musculoskeletal injuries and post-amputation care.





