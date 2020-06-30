Singapore, 30 June 2020 – The digital edition of Asia's annual premier healthcare platform CAREhab 2020 and conference element 6th Singapore Rehabilitation Conference, previously announced to take place live via the CAREhab GO platform on 10 – 11 July 2020, has been postponed due to the Singapore General Elections. The live virtual edition of CAREhab – Singapore Rehabilitation Conference 2020 will now be held on 17 – 18 July 2020, to ensure that more event participants will be able to attend, collaborate, cross-share and network.

For more information on CAREhab – Singapore Rehabilitation Conference 2020 and the integrated digital platform CAREhab GO, please visit the official CAREhab website.

