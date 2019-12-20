Chinese Women with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome have 4-fold Higher Risk of Developing Diabetes

CUHK study proves Chinese PCOS patients should pay attention to progressing diabetes risk

The research team from the Department of Medicine and Therapeutics and the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology carried out a case-control study between 2016 and 2017 to investigate the increment of diabetes and cardiometabolic risks over a decade in Chinese women with PCOS. Participants received detailed clinical and metabolic evaluation, including a standard 75-g oral glucose tolerance test. The follow-up evaluation consisted of 199 PCOS patients and 242 non-PCOS women as control.

Results showed that PCOS patients had become significantly more overweight, and an increased number of them emerged with hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and impaired glucose regulation after a decade, and one-fifth of them have diabetes. The research team calculated the incidence rate of T2DM for PCOS patients, details of which are shown in the below table:

Incidence rate of T2DM (age-standardised rate) PCOS patients 22.12/ 1000 persons/ year Control Group 10.09/ 1000 persons/ year Hong Kong general female population 8.76/ 1000 persons/ year



Dr. Noel Yat Hey NG, Post-doctoral Fellow, Department of Medicine and Therapeutics, Faculty of Medicine at CUHK, explained, “We found that the incidence rate of T2DM among women with PCOS was around 2.5 times higher compared with the local female population incidence rate, and had an earlier onset of 10 years, on average. With further analysis, we confirmed obesity, elevated triglyceride, and the presence of elevated androgens are associated with the progression of T2DM in PCOS. Under logistic regression analysis, we can conclude Chinese women with PCOS are at 4-fold higher risk of developing diabetes compared with those without the disorder.”