CityU’s CRISPR-assisted novel method detects RNA-binding proteins in living cells

The research was co-led by Dr Yan Jian, Dr Zhang Liang, and Dr Chan Kui-ming who are all from the Department of Biomedical Sciences (BMS) at CityU, in collaboration with scientists mainly from Northwest University in Xi’an. Their findings were published in the scientific journal Nature Methods, titled “CRISPR-assisted detection of RNA–protein interactions in living cells”.

Binding proteins determine RNA functions

The central dogma of molecular biology suggests that DNA is transcribed to RNA and RNA is translated into protein. But actually, only about 2% of RNAs code for protein. The rest 98%, named as non-coding RNAs (ncRNA) have been regarded as “dark matter” in cells for their yet mysterious functions.

In recent years, scientists have put many efforts into unveiling their actual functions, especially the long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA, meaning ncRNA with more than 200 nucleotides in length). LncRNA has become widely accepted as important cellular components participating in the regulation of gene expression. “LncRNA is the most interesting RNA species”, described Dr Yan. It is also the reason why the team has chosen lncRNA as the research subject.

Although lncRNA will not produce protein, they will bind with proteins and the interaction will determine their functions. Therefore, the identification of the binding proteins is crucial in understanding the lncRNA functions. However, current methods demonstrate quite some limitations, for example generating false positive signals, and cannot be done in living cells.

Two steps of CARPID: navigation and biotin-labelling

To overcome the limitations of the existing method, the research team came up with a novel method that jointly leverages the existing state-of-the-art gene-editing technology CRISPR/dCasRx system for RNA targeting, and the proximity biotin-labelling technology to identify the protein-protein interactions in living cells.

The team named the novel method CARPID, short for CRISPR-Assisted RNA-Protein Interaction Detection. “CARPID can sensitively detect binding proteins of RNAs in any lengths or concentrations whereas most other existing methods can only be applied to relatively long non-coding RNAs,” said Dr Yan.

The method is composed of two parts: navigation and proximity biotin-labelling. First, the team employed the CRISPR/dCasRx system to navigate so that the CARPID components including “a labelling tool” called BASU can be near the targeted RNA. BASU is an engineered biotin ligase, a kind of enzyme that would add biotin (a kind of vitamin with strong binding) to proteins that bind with that targeted RNA. In this way, those proteins which are near the targeted RNA would be labelled.

After the “labelling”, the team used a biotin-binding protein called streptavidin to identify those proteins labelled by BASU. In this way, the binding proteins were revealed easily.