CityU “HK Tech 300” Presents 1st Two Rounds of Seed Fund of HK$6.5 Million and Establishes Science and Technology Innovation Investment Platform

“We look forward to working with CityU to accelerate the commodification and internationalisation of the projects under ‘HK Tech 300’, aiming to nurture potential science and innovation start-ups into unicorns as well as inject new momentum into economic development,” said Mr Chen.

At the ceremony, CityU awarded an Appreciation Plaque to the 28 mentors participating in the “Mentorship Scheme”. The mentors are elites and successful entrepreneurs in the industrial and commercial sectors. They will provide guidance to the start-up teams and help students cope with real-life challenges along their entrepreneurship journey.

Applications for the 3rd and 4th rounds of “HK Tech 300 Seed Fund” will commence in September and November, respectively. The results of the 1st round of angel fund applications are expected to be announced in September, while applications for the 2nd, 3rd and 4th rounds will start in August and October this year, and January next year, respectively. For details, please refer to the “HK Tech 300” website.