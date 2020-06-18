CityU Prestigious new scholarships at HK$1.56m for world-class PhD candidates

A newly launched scholarship is set to attract high-calibre PhD candidates from around the world to City University of Hong Kong (CityU).

Funded by generous donations from our supporters, the highly prestigious CityU Presidential PhD Scholarship offers up to HK$1.56 million (around USD 200,000) for a 4-year doctoral programme.

The scholarship will fund outstanding full-time PhD students studying STEM-related fields, i.e. science, technology, engineering and mathematics, in accordance with donors’ wishes.

These areas align significantly with the interdisciplinary, translational research agenda embedded within our new Strategic Plan 2020–2025, including One Health, Digital Society, Smart City, Matter, and Brain, fields in which CityU has excelled in recent years.

“We strive to nurture the next generation of professionals and transform students into creative problem-solvers, effective communicators and future leaders,” said President Way Kuo of CityU. “The CityU Presidential PhD Scholarship is a new initiative for attracting world-class talent and ensuring that CityU is an even stronger force for good in the world.”

For a full-time 4-year PhD programme, each awardee will receive a scholarship of HK$26,600 per month and a grant supported by the University to cover 50% of the tuition fee (full fee is HK$7,016 per month). In addition, a travel allowance of HK$8,000 per month, for up to 12 months, will be offered in support of research-related work outside Hong Kong.

Candidates for the awards include those who have been offered places at other world-class universities but have not yet accepted, or have declined, offers; or those who demonstrate outstanding academic performance, research ability/potential, communication and interpersonal skills, and leadership abilities.

One of the most progressive universities in the world over the past decade, CityU is ranked #48 in the world according to the latest QS World University Rankings. In terms of research quality as measured by citations per faculty member, CityU is ranked among the top 22 globally, reflecting its substantial and rapidly rising research strengths. Furthermore, CityU comes 1st in the Most International University Rankings from Times Higher Education.

The deadline for applications is 15 July 2020. The admitted students receiving the Scholarship will commence their studies at CityU in the 2020/21 academic year. Further information is available at https://www.cityu.edu.hk/pg/presidential-phd-scholarship.

Media enquiries: Mirror Fung, Communications and Public Relations Office (Tel: 3442 6808 or 6183 0853)