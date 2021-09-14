CityU scholar promotes digital humanities Utilising digital tools for research on Chinese history

Digital humanities could be interpreted as the use of computer technology for humanities research. Dr Tsui Lik-hang, Assistant Professor from the Department of Chinese and History in the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences of CityU, is one of the few leading digital humanities experts in Hong Kong.

The first step of analysing massive data is to obtain data, but digitising classical Chinese literature to generate data could be quite challenging. “First of all, there are numerous Chinese characters and several different scripts to write them. Using computers to recognise all the characters in ancient books accurately is not easy. Those texts often are not punctuated, so humanities scholars need to use their professional knowledge to ‘train’ the computers in performing data input and digitisation,” Dr Tsui explained.

He described that the essence of digital humanities is to combine the human intellect of humanities scholars and computational power. He expected that researchers could use digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning for more in-depth analysis in future.

Interest in Chinese history that began from Romance of the Three Kingdoms

As a boy born and raised in Hong Kong, Dr Tsui played video games featuring characters from the novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms when he was a pupil, and hence developed an early interest in Chinese history. That was why he enrolled in the Department of History of Peking University as an undergraduate. He later focused on studying the history of the Song dynasty. Since he was so fond of Chinese history, he believed that it was a good idea to gain training in history in mainland China, and Peking University is one of the best places for that.