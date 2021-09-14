CityU scientist hunted down the first unpaired Weyl magnetic monopole

Weyl points: similar properties with magnetic monopoles

In the real world, a magnet must have south and north poles simultaneously. Modern physics theories suggest the existence of a magnetic monopole, i.e. a quantum elementary unit of magnet with just one pole. But so far, there has been no known experimental or observational evidence that magnetic monopoles exist. Searching for magnetic monopole has been a dream for the modern physics community.

Similarly, Weyl points in condensed matter (including semimetal crystal) have the similar properties as the magnetic monopoles. “Therefore, Weyl points in condensed matter are also called Weyl magnetic monopoles,” explained Dr Ma.

But there is one difference for Weyl points, based on many physicists’ perceptions. It is widely believed that the existence of an unpaired Weyl magnetic monopole in solids is impossible due to the well-known Nielsen-Ninomiya no-go theorem. As a result, it is thought that Weyl magnetic monopoles in semimetals should always appear in pairs with opposite charges in the 3D momentum space. And the projections of the monopoles on the surface of the single crystal should always be connected by one kind of conducting state called Fermi arcs, which acts like an electronic channel that electrons can transport through it.

No successful experimental precedent

Considerable theoretical efforts have been dedicated to searching unpaired Weyl monopoles beyond this no-go theorem, but no successful experiment was reported in the past. Many scientists thought that such kind of “unpaired substance” was hard to exist in single crystalline solids.

But Dr Ma didn’t think so. He searched thousands of compounds in the database and finally discovered that a few dozens of them are the potential candidates hosting unpaired Weyl monopoles. His suggestions were supported by theoretical colleagues Dr Wu Quansheng, and Profesor Oleg Yazyev from EPFL. After that, a team led by Dr Ma and Professor Shi Ming from PSI started a series of photoemission experiments at the Swiss Light Source at PSI and successfully proved the primary ideas.