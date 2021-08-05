Civil Society in Myanmar: Evolution, Extinction or Exile?

The coup has had and will have a substantial impact on civil society in Myanmar. For local service delivery groups and community-based organisations, the increased social and economic needs in communities is making a focus on local service delivery even more important. How can international funders provide effective support for Myanmar’s historically critical local voluntary groups? For civil society organisations which had hitherto focused more on research or policy advocacy, what useful role could they now play if they remain in Myanmar? How could they best operate in the digital space? Underpinning all these questions is a bigger uncertainty: what role should and could civil society play in the years to come?

On August 18, Myanmar-focused independent analyst and freelance journalist John Liu will deliver a presentation analysing and summing up the outlook for Myanmar’s civil society organisations in the wake of the February 1 coup. Following the presentation, we will have a panel discussion, with:

- Marie Lall, UCL Institute of Education

- May Sabe Phyu, Director, Gender Equality Network

- Nay Zin Latt, Centre for Good Governance

- Yin Yadanar Thein, Free Expression Myanmar (FEM)

- Thompson Chau, Frontier Myanmar (panel chair)

The entire event would be held under the Chatham House rules. This webinar is exclusive to Frontier Myanmar members.