Come Discover the Garden of Data God!

The Science Walden Center of UNIST, in collaboration with Artist Jieun Gu exhibited an art work, along the Taehwa River in Ulsan.

The Taehwa River Eco Art Festival 2020 (TEAF20) is an event that takes place in the Taehwagang National Garden from October 15 to 25, 2020. Held under the theme of “Little Ore in the Hands,” the exhibition has been participated by 20 teams from 7 different countries.

This year’s theme is a quote from Benjamin H. Bratton, referring to platinum and coltan, which are essential building blocks of smartphones. The exhibition is an attempt to expand the meaning of technological civilization to ore (natural objects), raising new questions about the symbiosis between humans and nature in modern society.