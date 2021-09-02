Communicating vaccine research in a pandemic

Q. How did you handle the queries about side effects that arose over time and played out under intense scrutiny.

SP: Again, credit to our communications director who believes our mission should be to communicate the science; be led by the science. It's then up to governments and regulators to make decisions about how they use vaccines. This distinction helped us with some difficult moments when things were stressful and everyone was tired and things happened very last minute.

I think there is a sense of ownership over universities and public research that there isn’t about the private sector, so we probably get more scrutiny for that reason. On the flip side, I think we're incredibly trusted, and being honest about not having all the answers can build trust.

Q. What helped?

We were also fortunate that we had some correspondents who'd spent time getting to know the researchers in the (many) years before the pandemic, as having journalists at leading media organisations who both understood the complexity of vaccine research and who were already trusted by the team really helped. These key media contacts, who we were able to work closely with during difficult days and weeks and who we trusted to report the science accurately and clearly, really helped.

Q. Have you noticed any trends in coverage, whether geographically or otherwise?

It's fascinating to see the lifespan of the story. Coverage is tied to where people are in their own pandemic experience. In the UK last year, questions were around efficacy and dosing, but once we had approval, focused on rollout strategies, and later on immune responses in older adults, safety concerns and hesitancy. After Edinburgh’s real world data showed 90% effectiveness against hospitalisation, the narrative moved to when we're going to stop wearing masks. Queries here now are around boosters, but we recently did an interview with four large outlets in Europe and it was like going back to February with safety questions, or even to last November on dosing because of where they are in their rollout.

Q. Do you ever get feedback about the interviews?

Recently Sarah Gilbert, co-creator of the vaccine, got an email following some Australian media interviews saying: “Thank you, I'm going to get my vaccine tomorrow, and I feel really silly for not having already gone. I'm really reassured by what you say.” And these interviews are similar to the ones Sarah was giving at the beginning of the year here.

Q. Any tips for communicators on working in intense and prolonged news situations?

When I went into this role, I sat down and had a coffee with each of the PIs to understand their motivations and discuss what I wanted to achieve. Setting up the relationships from the beginning definitely helped as we went through difficult days and weeks. There’s no special magic, it's just getting to know people, understanding their science and being a good press officer. I also learned from a colleague in a previous job to get a strong and clear core message, distilling it down as much as possible, and I've tried to bring that into this role.