COVID-19 and Sri Lanka’s External Sector: Challenges and Policy Choices

(This is a republication of an original article written by IPS Research Assistant, Tharindu Udayanga. Access the original blog here)

The COVID-19 pandemic exerted significant downward pressure on global trade as well as the global economy at large. Unprecedented declines in merchandise trade, foreign direct investment (FDI) flows, tourism and cross-border migration have all been hallmarks of the economic fallout. As a result, growth expectations for countries worldwide dimmed. Nonetheless, thanks in part to substantial expansionary monetary and fiscal policies being rolled out to achieve pre-COVID economic recovery levels and the development of vaccines, the contraction in global trade and economic output are less than what was anticipated.

The Sri Lankan economy too has been impacted by these external developments, witnessing fluctuating fortunes in its external sector performance. This blog discusses the impacts of global economic developments on Sri Lanka’s external sector and suggests ways to cushion them.

Sectoral Impacts of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 on global trade flows was substantial, contracting merchandise trade by -5.3% in 2020, albeit a much-improved outcome from the initial -12.9% forecast. As expected though, global FDI flows saw a sharp decline in 2020 contracting by 42% in 2020 compared to 2019. There have also been significant impacts on other forms of cross-border capital flows such as world tourism, migration and related cross-border remittance flows.

Even before the pandemic, Sri Lanka’s long-term export growth rate was on a declining trend, despite some improvements in the immediate pre-COVID-19 years. In 2020, the pandemic amplified this long-term decline. Merchandise exports contracted by –15.6% in 2020 compared to 2019, reflecting both demand and supply shocks.

Apparels, Sri Lanka’s major merchandise export, faced disruptions with the onset of the pandemic, with earnings from textiles and garments (T&G) falling by 21% in 2020. Furthermore, surveys suggest that as many as 89% of Sri Lankan apparel workers were temporarily retrenched from March-May 2020, with partial or no pay during the first wave of COVID-19.

Compared to exports, Sri Lanka’s import expenditures fell even more sharply in 2020, contracting by as much as –19.5%. A part of the decline was no doubt a reflection of weakened private investment, declining oil prices and subdued consumer demand. However, a large quantum of the drop in import expenditures is due to restrictions imposed on ‘non-essential’ imports and import-substitute sectors.

International arrivals to Sri Lanka declined by –73.5% in 2020. By contrast, Sri Lanka’s worker remittance inflows have performed much better than what had been forecast. In 2020, after an initial brief drop, remittances grew by 5.5% to USD 7.1 billion. FDI flows to the Sri Lankan economy have been on a declining trend over the years. The pandemic has amplified this trend, with inflows contracting by –43.6% in 2020 compared to the previous year.