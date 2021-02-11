Crowd motion experiment reveals why crowds synchronise footsteps

Three CityU scholars took part in this research: Professor Richard Yuen Kwok-kit, Chief-of-Staff and Chair Professor in the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering (ACE); Dr Eric Lee Wai-ming, Associate Professor; and Dr Shi Meng, former Research Assistant, both from ACE. They collaborated with Dr Ma Yi from Sichuan University, a former PhD student under Professor Yuen. Their findings were published in the academic journal Nature Human Behaviour, titled “Spontaneous synchronization of motion in pedestrian crowds of different densities”.

Synchronisation means pedestrians in a crowd involuntarily adjust their footsteps and align their stepping phases with the person in front of them. “In engineering, crowd synchronisation is often linked with the structural stability of buildings and has been identified as a major cause of lateral vibration in some footbridges,” added Dr Ma who is both the corresponding and first author of the paper.

Understanding such collective motion behaviour of humans may help prevent the synchronisation-induced wobbling effect that can affect different kinds of building structures, for example, suspension bridges. The wobbling of the London Millennium Bridge on its opening day in 2000 is a classic example. On that day, flooded with visitors, the bridge shown unexpected swaying. It was eventually closed after just two days and remained closed for two years until modifications were done. The incident triggered lots of related research in engineering and science.

Reveals the mechanism of crowds synchronisation

So what causes people to synchronise their footsteps? When will synchronisation most likely take place? To find out the answers, Dr Ma conducted this research with the three CityU scholars. They recruited 70 people to participate in a crowd motion experiment. The participants were asked to walk naturally in a single line within a 25m long ring-shaped corridor of a width of 0.8m. The team then tried to find out the level of crowd density most likely to induce synchronisation, the underlying formation mechanism of synchronisation, and the functional benefit of synchronisation for humans’ collective motion.