Crystallographic Image of Sulfur-Based Battery Electrolyte, Taken by ‘Freezing’ Technology

An observational study that looked at the materials for achieving all-solid-state batteries without a risk of conflagration or explosion using a transmission electron microscope that captured the image of COVID-19 virus, has been introduced. The study seeks to uncover key discoveries for safer and longer-lasting batteries through the use of the revolutionary technique, dubbed cryo-electron microscopy (Cryo-EM), which has won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Cryo-EM is a high-resolution imaging tool, which uses frozen, rather than solution-phase samples to minimize the effects of electron beam–induced damage to delicate biomolecules.

A research team, jointly led by Professor Hyun-Wook Lee (School of Energy and Chemical Engineering, UNIST) and Professor Yoon Seok Jung (Department of Energy Engineering, Hanyang University) has succeeded in analyzing the structure of the sulfide-based solid electrolytes (SEs) at the atomic level. Such material is very sensitive and can be easily damaged through electron beam exposure, making it difficult to observe under the existing transmision electron microscope (TEM). In response, the research team has developed a method that entails flash-freezing the material at cryogenic temperature (−170 °C) without any exposure to ambient air, in order to observe the material without damaging it.

The conventional electrolytes used in many energy devices are in liquid form and have been employed in commercial lithium ion batteries (LIBs) due to their high ionic conductivities. However, because their use poses a serious safety risk, there have been many efforts to develop safer solid electrolytes. The only drawback is that within solid electrolytes, atoms are stacked together, like maze puzzles, so that ions cannot freely pass through the electrolyte. The poor ionic conductivity is another challenge that severely hinders both battery capacity and battery life.