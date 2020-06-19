CU Medicine Develops a Probiotic Formula to Target Imbalance in Gut Microbiota in COVID-19

What is Gut Microbiota?

Gut microbiota refers to the microbe population living in our intestine. Our gut microbiota contains tens of trillions of microorganisms, including at least 1,000 different species of known bacteria with more than 3 million genes (150 times more than human genes). Gut microbiota is as significant to our health as an organ and plays an important role in our immunity. Gut dysbiosis will make us susceptible to infections.

In the latest research published in the international medical journal Gastroenterology, CU Medicine investigated the alteration of gut microbiota in local COVID-19 patients. From February to March this year, stool specimens were collected from 15 COVID-19 patients whose conditions ranged from mild to critically ill from the time of hospitalisation until discharge. The research team studied the microorganisms present in the patients’ guts and compared them with those from healthy individuals.

Professor Paul Kay Sheung CHAN, Chairman of the Department of Microbiology at CU Medicine and Associate Director of the Centre for Gut Microbiota Research at CUHK, said, “This is the first study in the world to realise that severe gut dysbiosis exists in COVID-19 patients. Some commensal symbionts, generally good bacteria, were missing while other pathogens were increasing in the patients’ guts. The condition prevailed even after patients had been discharged.”

The research team further expanded the research scope and collected data on gut microbiome of 150 COVID-19 patients and 1,500 healthy individuals. With the use of big data analysis, the team managed to come up with a probiotic formula which targets at gut dysbiosis derived from COVID-19 infections. The CU Medicine team carefully calculated the proportion of good bacteria and came up with a processing protocol which helps enhance the stability and quantity of live bacteria.