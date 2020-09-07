CU Medicine Found SARS-CoV2 in Infants’ Stool A Coronavirus Testing Centre Is Established for Paediatric Population to Identify Silent Carriers

Active and Prolonged GI Infection Even in the Absence of GI Symptoms and After Recovery

To better understand the activity and infectivity of COVID-19 virus in the GI tract during the disease’s course, researchers from CU Medicine investigated the stool samples of 15 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong between February and April 2020. The study provides evidence that there was active gut viral infection in 7 patients even in the absence of GI symptoms. Three patients continued to display active viral infection up to 6 days after clearance of the virus from their respiratory samples.

At the same time, it is noted that gut microbiota of patients with high SARS-CoV-2 infectivity was characterised by enrichment of pathogens and loss of “good” bacteria that are capable of producing short-chain fatty acid.

Professor Siew Chien NG, Associate Director of the Centre for Gut Microbiota Research at CUHK, explained, “Active and prolonged viral activity in the gut of COVID-19 patients, even in the absence of GI manifestations and after recovery, highlights the importance of long-term coronavirus and health surveillance and the threat of potential faecal-oral viral transmissions. Therapeutics approaches including limiting gut viral activity and modulating gut microbiome composition and functionality should be explored.”