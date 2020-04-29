CU Medicine Recruits 3,000 Persons to Investigate Hidden Infection and Break the Obstacles in Containing COVID-19 in Hong Kong

Professor Paul Kay Sheung CHAN, Chairman of the Department of Microbiology, CU Medicine who designed the study, said, “Serology tests can serve two purposes. The first one is to diagnose if a person is infected at that time. However, we do not recommend applying serology tests in such a way because molecular tests (PCR) are superior in performance. The second application of serology tests is to determine if a person has ever been infected in the past, and it is the only available method. We shall apply serology tests in such a way as to detect hidden infections that occurred in Hong Kong over the last few months. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that 1 in 4 coronavirus infections could be asymptomatic. And in some western cities where antibody testing has been done, results showed the actual infections vastly exceed the official counts. Therefore, it is important for us to understand the extent and characteristics of hidden infections (mild and asymptomatic) in Hong Kong. This information is instrumental in evaluating and further improving our containment strategies, to make Hong Kong well prepared for the coming waves of COVID-19.”

Recruiting 3,000 persons from the community

The initial phase of recruitment of subjects will start from today (29 April 2020) for two weeks. Details of enrollment procedures are as follow:

All age groups, from babies to the elderly, are welcome. Interested parties to send a WhatsApp (tel: 6590 5746; 6714 0697) message to indicate interest in participating. They will be directed to answer a few screening questions online via mobile phone. Appropriate registrants will be randomly selected. There is a quota for each age and sex group. District of residence will also be considered. Subjects selected for study will be given an appointment at CUHK Lek Yuen Family Medicine Teaching Clinic. Blood and saliva will be collected from adults and saliva from children. Results will be given to participants within 6 to 8 weeks.

The research team will also provide special free tests for healthcare workers and confirmed cases as a service. Interested parties can register in the same way.