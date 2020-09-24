CU Medicine Studies Reveal Diabetes Death and Complication Rates Declining - but Not in the Young

Data of 770,000 diabetes patients from Hong Kong public hospitals were analysed

Diabetes is a complex progressive disease with a rapidly growing prevalence. Worldwide and locally, up to 10% of the population live with diabetes. Diabetes consumes enormous health care resources with much of the expenditure spent on treatment of diabetes-related complications and hospitalisation. There is a call to examine the trends in the incidence of these complications and mortality.

In this connection, the Endocrinology and Diabetes research team of CU Medicine analysed the data of 770,000 diabetes patients from public hospitals in Hong Kong between 2001 and 2016.

Over this 16-year period, the incidence rates of major diabetes-related complications including ischaemic heart disease, heart failure, stroke and leg amputation have declined by 60% to 80%. There was also a 70% decrease in deaths due to cardiovascular diseases, 60% decrease in deaths due to cancer, and an overall decrease of 50% in all causes of death among people with diabetes.

Dr. Andrea On Yan LUK, Associate Professor, Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Department of Medicine and Therapeutics at CU Medicine, and also the lead investigator of the analysis, stated, “These improvements are the results of the combined efforts in society, including health care reform, establishment of territory-wide diabetes centres, regular screening of diabetes complications and advances in medical therapy for people with diabetes.”