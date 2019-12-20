CUHK Physicists Develop Novel Quantum Sensing Techniques Measuring Pressure-driven Superconductivity with Nano-diamonds

The colour centres are ultra-sensitive to magnetic field, thereby allowing the researchers to extract key magnetic properties of a topical superconductor under high pressure (tens of thousands times of atmospheric pressure) at cryogenic temperatures (about -266℃, close to absolute zero). The breakthrough offers a novel technique to study quantum materials. The findings have been published in the prestigious journal Science, alongside two similar works reported by the teams from the University of Paris-Saclay and UC Berkeley (note).

Pressurisation is an effective method for studying quantum materials

In recent years, the study of the properties and applications of quantum materials have become an important direction of many researchers. Quantum materials exhibit exotic properties including superconductivity that can often be found at cryogenic temperatures. Apart from their zero resistance that lets electrons pass through without losing any energy, superconductors also expel an applied magnetic field, a phenomenon called the Meissner effect. These properties only emerge at a sufficiently low temperature close to absolute zero. Having superconductors at temperatures attainable without special low-temperature apparatus will certainly be revolutionary. Related applications include superconducting transmission lines, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and maglev train.