CUHK Pioneers Whole Genome Sequencing for Identifying the Chromosomal Abnormalities in Couples with Recurrent Miscarriages

Genome sequencing identifies additional and clinically relevant chromosomal abnormalities compared with conventional karyotyping

The O&G Department of CU Medicine is the first research team in the Asia Pacific region to develop a genome sequencing based test for genetic prenatal diagnosis (FetalSeq), which was launched to clinical service last year. This year, the team is introducing an advanced version of the test (namely ChromoSeq) to provide an even more comprehensive and precise detection of chromosomal abnormalities, which not only cover micro-deletion/micro-duplication, but also chromosomal identify structural rearrangement and absence of heterozygosity.

This test is particularly useful in detecting any chromosomal rearrangements such as balanced translocations in RM couples, which may then result in unbalanced translocation (deletion and duplication) in their offspring leading to miscarriages and/or congenital defects.

Dr. Elvis DONG, Research Assistant Professor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CU Medicine remarked, “Karyotyping is a low-resolution technique relying on the quality of the experiment (banding level) and the view of chromosomes under microscope, whereas genome sequencing is a superior technique with one million times higher in resolution. We demonstrated that there are couples who have chromosomal rearrangements that can’t be detected by karyotyping. Our team has developed a new approach for analyzing genome-wide chromosomal abnormalities by utilizing genome sequencing with an in-house analytic pipeline namely ChromoSeq. We have demonstrated its robustness in the detection of chromosomal rearrangements such as translocation and inversions at higher resolution and that it provides additional and cytogenetically relevant information for RM couples compared to conventional karyotyping.”

Dr. Jacqueline Pui Wah CHUNG, Clinical Associate Professor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CU Medicine commented, “In clinical management, a genetic study on the abortus is recommended by the professional societies. However, the aborted specimen is often not available for most couples at the time they are referred to our clinic. Hence, checking the couples for any hereditary abnormalities will be very useful. When a chromosomal abnormality is identified in the couples, PGT can be recommended for them so as to reduce the rate of recurrent miscarriage.”

PGT is a genetic test to identify chromosomal abnormalities or single gene disorder in the embryos before they are implanted to the uterus. It serves the purpose of excluding embryos affected by abnormal gain and loss of important genomic segments due to the parental chromosomal abnormalities. It has been proven that for couples with known chromosomal rearrangements, the miscarriage rate of their subsequent pregnancies is significantly lower after PGT than when they pursue natural conception.