CUHK Researchers Decode Jellyfish Genomes and Discover the Presence of Sesquiterpenoid Hormones Help Unveil its Ecological Roles and Reproduction Mechanism

The team has identified several unexpected findings ranging through genome architecture, development, noncoding RNAs, to evolution. A highlight finding is that the genes that encode sesquiterpenoid hormones, including family members of the well-known juvenile hormone in insects, are for the first time discovered to be present in jellyfish. Sesquiterpenoid hormones are important in regulating metamorphosis in arthropods like insects, e.g. the moult and wing growth of the silkworm. Since jellyfish also undergo metamorphosis during their life cycle, this finding would help scientists to understand how jellyfish undergo the transition between developmental stages, and the change of reproduction method during their lifecycle.

Another key finding is the distinct homeobox genes organisation in the two-germ layers jellyfish to that of three-germ layers bilaterians, including humans. Homeobox genes are important development regulators for the formation of three germ layers in bilaterians (ectoderm – skin and nervous system, endoderm - gut, mesoderm - muscle). Cnidarians like jellyfish only have two germ layers, but contain most of the three germ layer homeobox genes. The team has now identified distinct homeobox gene organisation in two jellyfishes, showing the cnidarians and bilaterians have undergone different pathways since their extinct cnidarian-bilaterian ancestor of more than 600 million years before.

Professor Hui stated, “Jellyfish is one of the most fascinating marine creatures. This curious looking animal has myriads of characteristics and ecological features, which are worth studying by marine scientists. Our team will further explore its mechanism on both evolution and development, understand the functions of the newly discovered hormones in these cnidarians, and examine new methods in response to the threat brought by jellyfish bloom and climate change”.

About Prof. Jerome HUI Ho Lam

Prof. Jerome Hui is the Associate Professor of the School of Life Sciences, The State Key Laboratory of Agrobiotechnology (Partner Laboratory in The Chinese University of Hong Kong) and Simon FS Li Marine Science Laboratory of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He primarily studies evolutionary biology, genomics, gene regulation, and zoology.

A full version of the paper can be found at:

https://rdcu.be/b43Ib