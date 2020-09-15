CUHK successfully performed world’s first colorectal endoscopic submucosal dissection using flexible endoscopic robotic system.

Robotic ESD mitigates technical difficulties commonly encountered in interventional endoscopy

One of the major difficulties in performing ESD is the lack of tissue retraction during submucosal dissection. Most operative time was spent in maintaining a good view of the submucosal plane while moving the endoscope with the ESD instruments for dissection. The design of the traditional endoscope with the attached dissection knife allows only single degree movement, which makes ESD difficult to learn and perform.

The second generation flexible endoscopic robotic platform, which was recently developed, consists of an independently designed flexible platform with an endoscopic imaging system, and allows the passage of two minute robotic arms to achieve tissue retraction and dissection. The Chinese University of Hong Kong led the performance of the world’s first robotic ESD using the EndoMaster EASE robotic System for treatment of early colorectal cancer in May this year in Hong Kong.

Professor Philip Wai Yan CHIU, Director of the CUHK Jockey Club Minimally Invasive Surgical Skills Centre (MISSC), remarked, “Our previous pre-clinical and clinical studies confirmed that the robotic endoscopic platform can enhance both the safety and efficacy of ESD in stomach and oesophagus. Performing ESD in the colorectum signifies a different level of technical challenge because of its long and winding shape, as well as the thin colonic wall that poses a higher risk of perforation. The EndoMaster EASE System allows tissue retraction with excellent visualisation to enhance safety of submucosal dissection. At present, 6 patients have been successfully treated by colorectal ESD using the EndoMaster EASE System. There was no case of perforation and the patients were able to resume a normal diet and were discharged one day and two days after the procedure respectively. From our initial observation, the flexible endoscopic robotic system is a very promising armamentarium for performing ESD and treating early-stage colorectal cancer. Our clinical trial is still currently underway and we will continue to enroll suitable patients to participate.”

Professor Chiu added that in their earlier pre-clinical study, novice clinicians without prior endoscopic experience could also complete ESD procedure with the help of the robotic platform. He believes that the introduction of the novel flexible endoscopic robotic system really marks a new era in therapeutic endoscopy, and encourages more endoscopists to learn and perform safe ESD for the treatment of early gastrointestinal cancer. As the editorial on the first clinical trial of robotic ESD said: “Robotic Endoscopy, a small case series, a giant step for Endoscopy!”