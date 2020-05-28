Deciphering the source of the earliest macrophages in humans

In this collaborative study co-led by A*STAR’s Senior Principal Investigator, Dr Florent Ginhoux, as well as Prof Lan Yu and Prof Bing Liu from Jinan University, the team characterized the earliest macrophages in humans, found that they come from a non-hematopoietic stem cell lineage, and that the earliest microglia in humans come from these cells. These findings represent a complete paradigm shift in our understanding and approach towards macrophage mediated diseases, such as neurodegenerative diseases in particular, and bridges observations in animal models with human biology.