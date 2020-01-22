Deep-sea osmolyte makes biomolecular machines heat-tolerant

Biomolecular motors are the smallest natural machines that keep living organisms dynamic. They can generate force and perform work on their own by consuming chemical energy. In recent years, reconstructed biomolecular motors have appeared as promising substitutes of synthetic motors and expected to be key components in biomimetic artificial micro- or nano-devices. However, reconstructed biomolecular motors lose their ability to function due to thermal instability in artificial environments.

Tasrina Munmun, Arif Md. Rashedul Kabir, Kazuki Sada and Akira Kakugo of Hokkaido University and Yukiteru Katsumoto of Fukuoka University were inspired by seeing how proteins remain stable in living organisms such as sharks, teleosts, skates, and crabs that survive in harsh environments like deep sea hydrothermal vents or under thermal perturbations. Although proteins are generally denatured by heat, the proteins in deep-sea animals remain stable and active with heat thanks to TMAO.

“Based on this fascinating defense mechanism in deep-sea animals, we attempted to control the activity of kinesin, a biomolecular motor associated with microtubule proteins, over a wide temperature range,” said Arif Md. Rashedul Kabir. To investigate the activity of kinesins, the team conducted in vitro motility assays in which kinesin motors propelled the microtubules on a two-dimensional substrate.