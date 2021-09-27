Dell Technologies and USM embark on MoU to produce industry-ready graduates

Milestone MoU aims to close the tech talent gap in Malaysia, cultivate diverse talent

Dell Technologies Malaysia (Dell) and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) have signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a milestone industry-academia move to produce more industry-ready graduates. The MoU provides a platform for Dell and USM to work hand-in-hand to groom and equip USM undergraduates to be highly employable graduates under the USM LIFE Programme, a new academic initiative that advocates creative and experiential learning.

Signing the MoU at the virtual ceremony were Pang Yee Beng, Senior Vice President, South Asia, and Managing Director, Malaysia, Dell Technologies, and Professor Dato’ Dr. Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan, Vice-Chancellor, USM.

This collaboration with one of Malaysia's oldest leading universities, and a premium research-intensive institution in the country, is an example of Dell Technologies' commitment to work together with academia and share its knowledge and resources to innovate and build a skilled workforce of the future.

“At Dell Technologies, we believe in creating a positive and lasting impact on communities and the planet – using our reach, technology and people. It is with this in mind that we embarked on our Progress Made Real 2030 plan, which outlines our social impact goals and strategies. Just as important as the technology solutions we create, we are committed to helping Malaysia build a future-ready workforce that has the skills and values critical to meet the needs of our digital future,” said Pang, who is a USM alumnus himself.

Expressing his delight to be collaborating with a leading, trusted brand like Dell Technologies, Prof. Faisal Rafiq said, “I’m really excited to have guest lecturers from Dell Technologies to be involved in the USM pilot LIFE programme, the first of its kind, that kicked off this month, where participants (students) will be exposed to a myriad of subjects such as genomics and gerontology, innovative thinking (computational and design), financial literacy, philosophy and grit, Social Development Goals (SDGs) and Living Labs, among others.

“It is my fervent hope that with Dell’s support, we will be able to enrich the students’ learning experiences and that they will be groomed and equipped with the necessary diverse knowledge, skill sets, exposure and wisdom. This is especially important in preparing them to be agile, resilient, adaptable and innovative in these challenging times, and to be industry-ready well before they graduate and enter the job market,” he added.

Also present at the virtual ceremony were USM Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Development Affairs and Alumni), Professor Dr. Aldrin Abdullah; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovation) Professor Dato’ Ir. Dr. Abdul Rahman Mohamed; Architecture Lecturer from the School of Housing, Building and Planning, Ar. Tan Bee Eu; senior management of Dell Technologies; USM faculty members and LIFE Program members.

#####

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies helps organisations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM)

USM is Malaysia’s premier research university which strives to enhance and strengthen its educational programmes and has taken various initiatives to complement its educational excellence. With its research and teaching facilities, experience, and a multi-disciplinary team of experts from among its staff members, USM has entered into various collaborative arrangements with other parties in its effort to enhance its research contents and strengthen its industrial networking.

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Lourdes

Email: [email protected]

Kenny Lim

Email: [email protected]

Tan Ewe Hoe

Universiti Sains Malaysia

Email: [email protected]