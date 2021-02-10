Desexing cats before 4 months old can reduce the number of unwanted kittens

The research was led by Professor Julia Beatty, Head of the Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences; Chair Professor of Veterinary Medicine and Infectious Diseases; and Director of the Centre for Companion Animal Health at CityU, in collaboration with the University of Sydney. Their findings have been recently published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports, titled “A shift towards early age desexing of cats under veterinary care in Australia”.

This is the first large scale analysis of feline desexing practices in Australia using outcomes documented in the patient medical record. Researchers at CityU and the University of Sydney studied anonymous medical records of over 52,000 cats brought into vet clinics, including pet cats, breeding cats, cats owned by shelters, and semi-owned cats in Australia.

Early onset of puberty in female cats