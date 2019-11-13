The Design of An Innovative guided Wave System and its Smart Sensor for Detecting Corrosion in Through-wall Gas Pipes Installed in Tall Buildings

An innovative system has been implemented to detect corrosion that often occurs in building pipes covered by wall and utility pipes buried under gravel. Continuously ignoring the deterioration of corrosion will lead to fatal rupture of pipes. Consequently, severe gas explosion and water/waste leakages occur. Guided Wave (GW) is a state-of-the-art-technology that can inspect the integrity of pipes. Our GW-based system includes a novel design of sensor with smart materials, a portable transduction system and advanced data analysis to evaluate the extent of each corroded area. The effectiveness of system has been well proven on-site by in-service pipes. With the help from this system, the occurrence of catastrophic gas explosion and pollution to environment can be avoided.

For more information, visit the City University of Hong Kong booth at the TechInnovation Exhibition Hall 4, Singapore Expo, November 11-13, 2019.

Or contact:

Ms Maggie Mak

Supervisory Executive Officer

CityU Business and Industrial Club

Knowledge Transfer Office

City University of Hong Kong

Email: [email protected]