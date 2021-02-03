Detecting Emotions and Depression Through Voice

Recently, edge computing brings computation and data storage closer to the devices where the speech signal is being collected, which will improve the processing while protecting the user’s privacy. The research group is now looking into deploying its deep learning model into edge computing to enable maximum data privacy since the system’s targeted users are in suicide prevention call centres and psychological counsellors.

For more information, please contact Prof. Dr. Teddy Surya Gunawan [email protected]. Please visit myEMOS website http://staff.iium.edu.my/tsgunawan/myemos/ for more information.