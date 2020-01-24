Developing sensors for tumors, dengue

Developed by Prof. Anis Nurashikin Nordin and her team, the miniature chip uses cells derived from cancer patients to screen reactions to different drugs and dosages. The sensor measures the growth and death of the cancer cells electronically and the results are transmitted wirelessly in real time.

Currently, the chip is being tested with lung cancer patients and the research team hopes that it can be utilised to help cancer patients in the near future.

The chip is just one example of the team’s efforts to develop precise medical devices for personalized medicine and improving patient outcomes.