DGIST Launched ‘Institute of Next-generation Semiconductor convergence Technology (INST)’

For a timely respond to the government-level strategies on K-Semiconductor development, DGIST launched the Institute of Next-generation Semiconductor convergence Technology(​INST).

DGIST opened INST to support the creation and further commercialization of next-generation semiconductor convergence technologies. President Young Kuk, DGIST, as well as other prominent administrators and academic members, attended the opening ceremony.

Since 2011, DGIST has established the "Seven Core Public Infrastructure Construction Plan" to pursue international excellence in convergence education and research and has built an integrated public research infrastructure that can be used for interconnection.

INST, which was founded on nanofabrication (nanoFAB) infrastructure and advanced analysis infrastructure, is expected to produce world-class semiconductor-related research results by bringing together the state-of-the-art nanoFAB infrastructure for semiconductor manufacturing and the research capabilities of outstanding researchers at DGIST.

INST will be in charge of ▲advancing the nano-infrastructure support system, ▲R&D and support for next-generation technologies, ▲commercialization of nanoFAB-based technology as well as the establishment of new industries, and ▲human resource development in the semiconductor and nanotechnology sectors.

The research institute is organized into laboratories for materials, device process, and design; the nanoFAB process center; the analysis and evaluation center; and the business planning department. In terms of operational manpower, 46 members of DGIST will serve including 26 professors and researchers who will be involved in semiconductor research to initiate full-scale research.

INST Director Myoung-Jae Lee, a former Samsung Electronics employee and expert in the next-generation AI semiconductors, said, “Based on the highest level of nanoFAB facilities and professionals, we will do our best to achieve the best results by concentrating our semiconductor and nanotechnology research capabilities.”

“With the new research institute, DGIST will respond more actively to semiconductor-related research, technology transfer, and human resource development,” stated the President Young Kuk. “INST will become a research institute that leads South Korea not only in research but also in education and industrial support.”