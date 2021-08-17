DGIST launches technical support to lead the future of local manufacturers

The Center for Digital Productivity Innovation Cluster(D-PIC), DGIST has selected 17 research projects for technical support and innovation required by companies. The support is about research projects on practical advanced and various source technologies for companies that are expected to help and improve the industrial foundation of locally based companies in Daegu and Gyeongsang Province.

D-PIC started its operation in January this year, with the primary goal of innovating traditional production processes of local manufacturers and developing advanced manufacturing solutions. Since its launch, D-PIC has selected 17 research projects from a survey on technological demands. The selected research projects are mainly of two types and will be completed in collaboration with the companies.

The two types of projects include source technology-type project and application research-type project. Source technology-type project refers to researcher-oriented innovations based on which companies can develop products as well as manufacturing processes to continuously create added value. Application-type project refers to collaborative innovations that can improve the competitiveness of companies through discovery and investigations that were originally unavailable owing to practical limitations, such as budget, human resources, and application to product manufacturing and related processes.

The selected research projects will be conducted in the form of partnerships with local companies over the next five years. The technical fields in which these projects will be implemented are those where prompt responses are required for rapidly changing market environments. These fields include; 1. Material production process and quality improvement using AI technology, 2. Support for transformation from an automotive parts manufacturer for internal combustion engine vehicles to that for electric vehicles, 3. Production process and logistic environment improvement using robot technologies, and 4. Development of platforms integrated with multiple types of sensors.

The head of D-PIC, Dr. Tae Hun Kang, stated that “the primary goal of D-PIC is to build a cluster with a new concept based on collaborations between industry, university, and research institutes to quickly transform locally based companies into new growth engine industry companies” and that “we are envisioning a new manufacturing industry to stabilize employment by creating a regional manufacturing innovation ecosystem and related jobs in the future.” He also added that “we will actively identify companies that lack the ability to respond to changing environments and invest additional efforts to identify projects that can increase the value of the companies.”