DGIST selected for “Multidisciplinary Research Projects for Scientific Challenges 2021”

The Targeted Neuronal Network Regeneration research group, DGIST, was selected for “Multidisciplinary Research Projects of Scientific Challenges 2021” by the Ministry of Science and ICT. The selected project is anticipated to facilitate overcoming neuropathy-like refractory brain diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, in the future.

The project organized by the Ministry of Science and ICT is an innovative project to resolve scientific challenges using pioneering and innovative approaches through multidisciplinary research, combining basic sciences and basic engineering.

The Targeted Neuronal Network Regeneration research group led by Prof. Hongsoo Choi aims to develop treatment for incurable neurological diseases through the construction of a dopamine neural network restoration platform based on multi-sequential multibot utilizing magnetism and neural circuit recovery.

For neurological disorders caused by abnormalities in the nervous system or neuronal death, various treatments have been employed to replace or regenerate the neural network. However, these methods remain challenging because repairing damaged nerves or a full recovery of the neural network is still impossible.

To solve this issue, the research group will reconstruct the neural pathway by combining stem-cell-derived neurons with magnetically controlled nano-multibots, to develop an original method of creating the dopamine neural network similar to existing tissue morphology. The final objective of this project is to confirm the possibility of commercialization through the verification of safety and effectiveness with preclinical studies.

Prof. Choi noted, “This study attempts to use magnetic microbots to treat incurable brain neurological diseases for the first time, and hence, is a challenging project with high impact that can be applied to various incurable diseases,” and “With many other brilliant researchers, I will do my best to solve the problem.”

Regarding the project overall, three research groups were selected for this project: The Targeted Neuronal Network Regeneration research group, ST Nuclear Fusion Metaware research group and Korean Gravitational Wave. The selected research groups will each receive 9 billion KRW for the next five years.