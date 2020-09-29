Diabetes puts Children at Risk for Tooth-Related Disease

The assessments showed that children with diabetes demonstrated more bleeding gums, deep periodontal pockets, poor oral hygiene, and early tooth loss compared to children who did not have diabetes.

“Much more attention should be given to diabetic children's oral health, just like we do with other diabetic co-morbidities,” says Yaacob. “We recommend compulsory twice yearly routine dental check-ups and prevention programs for children and adolescents with diabetes to ensure early disease detection, the delivery of appropriate periodontitis treatment, and the prevention of tooth loss.