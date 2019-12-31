Discovering Connected Metal-Organic Frameworks with Computational/Experimental Joint Approach

In the study, the team presented a joint computational and experimental approach to rationally design composite MOFs known as [email protected], which are produced by growing one MOF on a different MOF. The new approach screens thousands of MOFs and identifies the optimal MOF pairs that can seamlessly connect to one another by taking advantage of the fact that the metal nodes of one MOF can form coordination bonds with the linkers of the second MOF. The joint research team noted that the metal node of one MOF can co-ordinately bond with the linker of a different MOF. They also noted that precisely matching interface configurations at atomic and molecular levels can enhance the likelihood of synthesizing [email protected].

Based on the simulation results, Professor Moon and her research team screened thousands of MOFs and identified optimal MOF pairs that can seamlessly connect to one another by taking advantage of the fact that the metal node of one MOF can form coordination bonds with the linkers of the second MOF. Six pairs predicted from the computational algorithm successfully grew into single crystals. This posits that such workflow can enhance the likelihood of synthesizing [email protected] in the form of large single crystals, and thereby demonstrate the utility of rationally designing the [email protected].

“Through collaborative research of experiments and computer simulation, our research allows the design and synthesis of multifunctional porous composites that have been difficult to synthesize,” says Professor Moon. “In addition, this research can be seen as a successful case in which the research method used in drug discovery and development, being extended to lasrge-scale porous materials.”

“This study is the first algorithm for predicting the synthesis of composite MOFs, to the best of their knowledge,” says Professor Kim. “The number of predicted pairs can increase even more with the more general 2D lattice matching, and it is worth investigating in the future.”

This study has been supported by Samsung Research Funding and Incubation Center for Future Technology.

Journal Reference Ohmin Kwon et al., “Computer-aided discovery of connected metal-organic frameworks,” Nature Communications, (2019).