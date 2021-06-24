Discovery of ray sperms’ unique swimming motion and demonstration with bio-inspired robot

High Energy Efficiency of the HDH propulsion

To understand the motion mode more, the team analysed a large quantity of swimming data and observed the sperms’ inner structure at the nanoscale. Since both the head and tail of the ray sperm rotated in the same direction with various rotational speeds and amplitudes when swimming, the team named this as the heterogeneous dual helixes (HDH) propulsion.

According to their statistical analysis, the head contributed about 31% of the total propulsive force, which is the first recorded head propulsion in all know sperms. Because of the head’s contribution, the motion efficiency of the ray sperm is higher than other species like the sterlet and bull, which are only driven by the tail.

“Such an untraditional way of propulsion not only provides ray sperms with high adaptability to a wide range of viscous environments, but also leads to superior motion ability, and efficiency,” explained Dr Shen, whose research focus is robotics as well as micro/nano manipulation and control.

High Environmental Adaptability

Environmental adaptability is crucial in natural selection. The head and tail of the ray sperms can adjust their motion and contribution to propulsion according to the environmental viscosity and swim at different speeds for forwarding motion. Hence, ray sperms can move in various environments with a wide range of viscosities, demonstrating high environmental adaptability.

The team also found that ray sperms have a unique bi-directional swimming ability, meaning that they can swim not only in a forward direction but also in a backward direction. Such an ability provides advantages to sperms in nature, especially when they encounter obstacles. And other sperms with spherical or rod-shaped head cannot achieve bidirectional motion.