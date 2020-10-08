Disrupting Manufacturing with 3D Printing and Digital Technologies

Date: 3 November 2020

Time: 9.30am – 3.00pm (Singapore Time)

Mode: Zoom (Link will be provided after registration)

The onset of a pandemic has not only impacted the economy but all aspects of our lives. In a race against time, industries have been pushed to their limits, resulting in unprecedented speeds of technological advancements and new technology adoptions to meet the needs of a “new normal”.

In this webinar, our distinguished keynote speakers will share their insights on the direction and impact of additive manufacturing moving towards a post pandemic world. Our leading researchers will also share highlights of the latest research conducted in the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP) and HP-NTU Digital Manufacturing Corporate Lab (HP-NTU Corporate Lab). Finally, join us on a virtual tour of the 3D printing and digital manufacturing facilities available in SC3DP and HP-NTU Corporate Lab respectively to get a deeper understanding of our capabilities.

Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP)

The Singapore Centre for 3D Printing commenced on Dec 2014 to transform Singapore’s manufacturing technologies through Additive Manufacturing. SC3DP performs upstream research into the fundamental science for Additive Manufacturing in 6 key research areas – (1) Aerospace & Defence (2) Building & Construction (3) Marine & Offshore (4) Future of Manufacturing (5) Bioprinting & Food, and (6) Electronics. By consolidating research activities and resources across schools and centres within and beyond the University, and through close collaboration with industry partners, SC3DP will harness, strengthen and expand Singapore’s 3D printing capabilities.

HP-NTU Digital Manufacturing Corporate Lab

HP-NTU Digital Manufacturing Corporate Lab is a collaboration between NRF, HP Inc. and NTU, to support Singapore’s push toward industry transformation – in the areas of digital manufacturing and 3D printing technologies. The multidisciplinary Corporate Lab, which has commenced on 1 November 2018, aims to support innovation and research through 3 major programmes: 3D Printing; Artificial Intelligence/ Systems; and Cybersecurity. HP-NTU Corp Lab targets to bring innovative products to market in the digital age; planning the first seeds of innovative research for the incoming tsunami of advanced manufacturing technologies.

