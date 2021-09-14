Does sunshine affect the decision making of top corporate executives?

Professor Chen Yangyang, Acting Head of CityU’s Department of Accountancy, participated in this interesting research. The findings have been published in the academic journal The Accounting Review, titled “Emotions and Managerial Judgment: Evidence from Sunshine Exposure”.

Emotions affect people’s decisions

Instead of making well-thought-out decisions that serve the firm’s best interests, people including those decision making managers in big firms sometimes would make puzzling decisions that are affected by their mood. “Decisions made by USA public firm executives are usually consequential to their firms and could potentially affect the economy. Therefore, it is important to understand whether transient emotions affect their decision making and, if so, to what extent,” said Professor Chen.

Professor Chen further pointed out that it is well documented in psychology literature that sunshine affects the emotions of human beings. “We would like to examine whether such an effect exists in the decision making process of CEOs, who are commonly regarded as sophisticated individuals vital to the operation of a company,” he explained.

To investigate this, Professor Chen and the research team first obtained almost 30,000 sets of earnings forecast data of USA public firms from 1994 to 2010. Then they evaluated the sunshine exposure of managers based on the data from the five nearest weather stations within a 50-mile radius of those firms’ headquarters to see if the weather was sunny or cloudy around the days before the forecast was made. Finally, they tried to work out the relationship between earnings forecast made by the managers and sunshine.