Doing Research in Myanmar Podcast

Linking science with policy is difficult in countries with top universities and well-funded research programs, but what about in developing countries?
In our first Asia Research News Podcast, we delve into Doing Research in Myanmar: a systematic study of how social science research is produced, distributed and used in the country. We hear from the Global Development Network, the international organization leading this effort, and the Centre for Economic and Social Development, a think tank in Myanmar, which together have just released their report findings.
Listen in to learn about some of the highlights from the report, and hear those involved speak about it directly. We cover some of the key challenges and recommendations for social science in Myanmar and ensuring it informs policy in the evolving democracy.
Related Links:
Read the full Doing Research in Myanmar report.
Watch speakers share more of their thoughts in the full-length webinar launching the report.
Are you a social scientist in a developing country and want to do an assessment for your nation? Get in touch with GDN: [email protected].
Special thanks to podcast supporters International Development Research Centre (IDRC) and Global Affairs Canada, which jointly launched the Knowledge for Democracy Myanmar Initiative in 2017.
