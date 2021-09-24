DOST-ASTI signs 3-year MOA with Bizooku Philippines for Cloudlink technology

Cloudlink can also be used to provide actionable responses for end users or customers. For example, customers can send the official receipt with a specific product purchase and send it to Cloudlink via a messaging platform. Cloudlink will then read and digest the data on the official receipt, and if parameters such as a minimum purchase were met, the user will be rewarded with prepaid credits and/or gift certificates.

Given the DOST-ASTI and Bizooku Philippines partnership, the Cloudlink technology will be the first anchor technology jointly released and offered to other government agencies, and it can be expected that together, both Bizooku and DOST-ASTI will work hard to offer other advanced technology to help the country recover from the COVID pandemic.

“We are very excited to work in close collaboration with DOST-ASTI, and we would love to demonstrate the Cloudlink system to any other agency that may be interested to learn more about it. This partnership sets the stage for more ICT solution offerings Bizooku and DOST-ASTI can provide to our country, in our joint effort to help strengthen the technological capabilities of our government agencies,” from Alejandro James A. Chiongbian, President of Bizooku Philippines.

“True to ASTI’s commitment of bringing innovative ICT solutions to Filipinos, ASTI is partnering with Bizooku to deliver an application for a more transparent and efficient governance. We are very excited to be a part of this initiative, as we believe that the technology that Cloudlink brings to the table will be of significant service to many government agencies in the long run. We hope that this joint effort will also demonstrate the importance of industry-government collaborations in developing better solutions for the society,” says DOST-ASTI Director Dr. Franz A. de Leon.