Dr. Benjamin List, a Specially Appointed Professor at Hokkaido University, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

It is a great honor to have a Nobel laureate as a specially appointed professor at the Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (WPI-ICReDD) at Hokkaido University, where research is taking place in a global network.

Hokkaido University was selected for the World Premier International Research Center Initiative (WPI) by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) of Japan in 2018, and established WPI-ICReDD in October of the same year.

ICReDD attracts many leading researchers from all over the world and conducts top-level research in its excellent environment.

We will continue to utilize this research network to contribute to the resolution of global issues.

Kiyohiro Houkin

President, Hokkaido University