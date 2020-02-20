Dynamic Transport Control of Colloidal Particles by Repeatable Active Switching of Solute Gradients

The team developed a microfluidic device that can effectively control these two forces created by the difference in electrolyte ion concentrations, using nanochannels with diameters that can only pass ions. If the osmotic pressure acting on the microparticles in the microfluidic device and the direction of the force due to the electric field are the same, the particles are concentrated. If the two forces are opposite, the concentrated microparticles are extracted by the electric force.

Using this microfluidic device, the microparticles of 1 micrometer-sized negative charge inside the brine were successfully concentrated to 300 times the concentration for 1 hour. In addition, by changing the type of electrolyte and reversing the direction of the electric field, the concentrated microparticles could be extracted within 10 minutes.

“Since the effect of the electric field and osmotic pressure varies depending on the size of the fine particles, it is possible not only to concentrate and extract one type of particle, but also to effectively separate fine particles of different sizes,” says Dogyeong Ha in the PhD program of Mechanical Engineering at UNIST, the first author of the study.

“Our study is significant academically in that it is the result of experimentally proved diffusion phenomena that finely regulates electrolyte ions to control the movement of microparticles,” says Professor Kim. “This device is easy to manufacture and operate and requires no external power, so it can be applied to the diagnosis of environmental conditions directly in the harsh environment or in developing countries.”

The findings of this research have been published in ACS Nano on October 10, 2019. This study has been supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) through the Korean government (MSIT). All microfabrication processes were performed at the UNIST Central Research Facility Center.