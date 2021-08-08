E-learning Journal Co-edited by EdUHK's Professor Lim Cher Ping Ranked First for Six Consecutive Years

The Internet and Higher Education, co-edited by Professor Lim Cher Ping, Chair Professor of Learning Technologies and Innovation at The Education University of Hong Kong, who took over as Editor-in-Chief in 2015, was ranked first again in the e-learning category for the sixth consecutive year (2015 to 2020), according to the latest SCImago Journal Rank.
Under the Education category, the journal has been ranked consistently in the top 15. The 2021 Journal Citation Reports of Clarivate Analytics showed that the journal was ranked fifth by the Journal Impact Factor (7.178) in the Education and Educational Research category, and was ranked second by the Journal Citation Indictor (5.01) in the same category.