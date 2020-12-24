Eavesdropping on the pH Levels Inside the Brain

In our brain, over billions of dedicated workers --neurons and glial cells --form complex and efficient networks that constantly communicate with each other via subtle chemical signals to govern our behavioral output.

The brain chemistry is the fundamental language among brain cells. In our healthy brains, the chemistry stays relatively neutral and must constantly regulate the acid-alkaline fluctuations; otherwise it can lead to chronic brain disorders such as mental illness, glioma and seizures. Correlating in brain pH fluctuations with brain signaling and functions, therefore, provides a clearer understanding of the influence of pH on how our brain operates and how it malfunctions in a diseased state.

However, despite recent technical progression in electrical recordings of the brain and chemical monitoring technologies, limitations remain in measuring the chemical signaling, especially the pH of living organisms, i.e. in vivo.

The research team addressed these limitations by pioneering a hybrid device that fused two different technologies: a strand of thin fibers with seamless integration of electrical and optical functions and chemical sensors with measurement locations defined by light. The combination allows for in vivo spatially resolved detection of intrinsic chemical signaling inside the brain, especially the deeper regions, with high spatial, temporal and chemical resolution.