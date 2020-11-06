Eco-engineered tiles enhance marine biodiversity on seawalls in Hong Kong and beyond

Complex habitat on the eco-engineered tiles

Their experimental results showed that the eco-engineered tiles with crevices hosted more species and a higher number of animals than not just scraped seawall, but also the flat eco-engineered tiles after 12 months. Compared with the flat tiles, the tiles with crevices had an increase of 19 to 51% in the number of species, and an increase of 59 to 416% in the number of animals. It demonstrated that by increasing the surface complexity with crevices, the eco-engineered tiles provided shelter and reduced the temperature for animals.

In particular, those with crevices of 2.5 cm or 5 cm deep had up to three times the number of species present in the shaded crevices than the exposed ledges. Species such as snails and limpets preferred the cooler and shaded crevices of the tiles, hence prompting the overall increase in the number of species and individual animals on the tiles.

"The promising results from our Hong Kong experiment clearly showed that we can effectively enhance marine biodiversity on seawalls by increasing habitat complexity through eco-engineering. This technology can be applied to all existing seawalls in Hong Kong to promote biodiversity," said Professor Leung.

The research team also attached live rock oysters to half of the tiles to test if the oysters could further enhance marine biodiversity. They found that the tiles with crevices and seeded with oyster performed the best, with an increase of 38 to 76% in the number of species and an increase of 120 to 571% in the number of animals, when compared with flat and unseeded tiles. The attached oysters survived well during the 12 months, and some oysters provided food for predators, promoting a healthy ecosystem. The tiles with oysters attracted growth of new oysters during the experiment, and the juvenile oysters also preferred the crevices of the complex tiles to the flat tiles.

Supported by the Civil Engineering and Development Department, Professor Leung is running another trial of various eco-engineered fixtures (i.e., tiles, panels, tidal pools, armouring units and oyster baskets) on vertical and sloping seawalls in Ma Liu Shui, Sai Kung and Tuen Mun. He believes there is great potential in applying the eco-engineering technology to help mitigate the negative effects of artificial seawalls not just in Hong Kong, but also internationally.